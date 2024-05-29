Osun Monarch, Lawmaker, Others Named AFUED Fellows

The traditional ruler of Iragbiji Town in Osun, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, has been conferred with a fellow award by the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (AFUED).

Also, the member representing Ondo East/West federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiola Makinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Adenipekun, and former Nigerian Envoy to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Godson Onyemechi Echegile, received a similar award.

Other recipients were Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, Mr Steve Awosika and the National President of AFUED, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade.

The conferment of the award was part of activities organised to mark the institution’s 60th anniversary.

In his welcome address at the well-attended occasion, the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, gave a historical analysis of the institution’s development from its establishment and highlighted its achievements in several areas, which include staff and personnel development, provision of infrastructure, and events leading to the upgrade of the institution from college of education to university of education.

Akintunde lauded his predecessors’ contributions to the development of the institution and thanked Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Hon Abiola Makinde, Ambassador Godson Echegile, and numerous members of the alumni association for their efforts in attaining the university’s dream.

While assuring students and staff of the management’s commitment to their welfare, the acting university administrator also assured prospective students of available admission opportunities “now that we have control over admission policy.”

Regarding the recent resource verification exercise held in the institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Akintunde announced that 25 programmes, out of 61 verified by the body, were approved for the university. He expressed hope for the approval of additional programmes in the near future.

He identified inadequate power supply as one of the institution’s greatest challenges. He appealed to public-spirited individuals, groups, corporate organisations, and interested entrepreneurs who wished to invest in solar energy to come and do so at the university, promising that the management would receive them with open hands.

The colourful ceremony, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium, was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life.