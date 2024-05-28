Oluremi Tinubu Seeks More Love, Care Compassion for Nigerian Children

•To launch young farmers’ club in public schools

•Celebrates children’s day with over 500 school children

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described children as sources of immense joy who need to be given more love, care and compassion by parents and guardians.

Speaking yesterday, in Abuja, at the special Children’s Day celebration tagged “Celebrating with our Children”, with the theme, “Our Children, Our Future”, in commemoration of the First Anniversary of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady said: “I am delighted to welcome all our lovely children to the State House. It is your day and I am happy to celebrate with you all.”

In a statement issued by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs. Tinubu, encouraged the children to nurture their curiosity, continue learning and never be afraid to ask questions, adding that they should dream big and aspire for greatness, despite the challenges they may face.

Her words: “I want to encourage you to nurture your curiosity and keep learning. Getting the right education and going to school is important for your future. Never be afraid to ask questions and seek guidance. No matter the challenges you may face, continue to dream big, and aspire for greatness.”

At the event which featured cultural display by schools in attendance, Mrs. Tinubu announced that Young Farmers Club in public primary and secondary schools all over the country would soon be launched by her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

According to her: “In addition to our various educational interventions, the Young Farmers’ Club will soon be launched in public schools across the nation.

“The club will be launched in state-owned primary and secondary schools. The motto of this club is ‘Growing the Food I Eat, Starts with me.’

“This initiative is to encourage farming among our young population. The first School to start the club, either primary or secondary will have their members kitted with branded club t-shirts and trousers.

“The school with the best farm in each state would be identified and prizes would be given to them, ranging from school renovations, equipping of school laboratories, provision of ICT equipment and upgrading of school libraries, as their preference may be.

“I encourage you all to participate in this and begin to nurture your gardens in your schools and at home.”

The First Lady reassured the children that President Bola Tinubu was committed to building a nation where every Nigerian child could reach their full potential and also expressed optimism about the promising future that lies ahead for Nigerian children.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, commended the First Lady for hosting over 500 school children at the State House to celebrate them, saying it was a testament to her commitment to ensuring that all segments are celebrated and supported.

She said: “Our First Lady has always attached importance to the development of our children and this is evident in the various programmes launched under the RHI, which focuses on improving the health, education and wellbeing of women and children.

“Through her RHI pet project, she has implemented various social investments programme which are significant for children because when mothers are healthier and empowered, they can adequately pay for their children’s needs including their education.”

Mrs. Shetimma advised the children to imbibe the virtue of resilience, discipline and hard work and prayed for them to grow to be children who will make the nation proud.

A grant of N10 million each was given to participating schools from the RHI to support the developmental needs of their respective schools.

The presentations featured traditional dances and other artistic expressions from various regions of the country, showcasing the rich tapestry of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.