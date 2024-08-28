Oluremi Tinubu Canvasses Stiffer Laws, Punishment to Curb Rising Rape Cases, Gender-based Violence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed stiffer laws and penalties for offenders in the wake of the alarming rate of rape cases and gender-based violence nationwide.

Declaring open the First Gender and Social Norms Summit, organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with her office, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, Mrs. Tinubu urged law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to take decisive action.

She expressed concern over the increased spate of rape cases and gender-based violence, which she described as alarming.

The First Lady specifically called on the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Senate President to enforce stricter laws and punishments for perpetrators of rape, sexual abuse, and gender-based violence.

According to her: “The spate of rape cases and gender-based violence has reached an alarming rate. Every single day, we hear about rape cases, even our babies are violated. Do we allow this trend to continue or do we look the other way?

“That is why I am calling on the law enforcement agencies, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Chairman of the National Assembly, who is the Senate President, to appropriate and enforce stiffer laws and punishment to perpetrators of rape, sexual abuse and other forms of gender-based violence.

“No guilty party should be allowed to go free and start roaming the streets looking for the next victim”.

She noted that the summit provides a common platform especially for stakeholders, including Wives of State Governors, to create awareness, exchange lessons learned and promote effective strategies for preventing and responding to GBV and other harmful practices.

“We must also develop state-specific action plans and promote the allocation of adequate resources in government budgets to support gender equality initiatives and GBV prevention programs. Each state has its unique cultural, social, and economic contexts, and our plans must reflect this diversity.

“There must be improved legislation to give, and enforce appropriate punishment to perpetrators of rape, sexual abuse and other forms of gender-based violence, who are dangerous and not deserving of roaming the streets. We have to speak not only firm and tough but act accordingly”, she said.

In his speech at the occasion, Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, emphasised the critical role of education in addressing GBV and harmful social norms.

He praised the First Lady for her commitment to advancing women’s rights and noted that education is the key to empowering girls and ensuring their safety.

Mamman highlighted the Nigerian government’s provision of free and compulsory basic education, stressing the importance of creating safe and supportive school environments for girls.

The minister pointed out that girls are more vulnerable than boys and require better facilities, hygiene, and safety measures in schools.

He disclosed that recently, his ministry collaborated with the Ministry of Justice to establish a standard operating procedure for addressing violence in schools, which has received positive feedback adding that the government has also revived the National Safe Schools Programme to enhance security in educational institutions.

In his goodwill message, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, stressed the need to address deeply entrenched gender norms that perpetuate violence against women.

Represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Beatrice Jessy-Agba, the AGF noted that societal practices often condone such violence, rooted in patriarchal frameworks that dictate women’s roles and behaviours.

Fagbemi highlighted the prevalence of harmful practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage, which are upheld by social norms that pressure families to conform, often at the expense of girls’ well-being.

He called for collaborative efforts with community and religious leaders to challenge these beliefs and empower women through education and economic opportunities.

On his part, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mustapha Fall addressed the urgent need to confront gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful practices in Nigeria, such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage.

According to him, dismantling the social norms that perpetuate violence against women and girls requires a collective effort from all stakeholders.

Fall expressed gratitude to Mrs. Tinubu for her unwavering support in advancing gender issues and empowering women.

He highlighted alarming statistics, noting that Nigeria has the second highest rate of FGM globally, with 86% of affected women undergoing the procedure before age five pointing out that Nigeria has the highest number of child brides in Africa, with an estimated 22 million girls married before adulthood.

Also speaking, Deputy Representative of UNFPA, Koessan Kuawu, commended First Lady for her leadership in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful social norms.

He noted that the summit represents a united effort to tackle pressing issues affecting millions of women and girls in Nigeria.

According to him, despite ongoing initiatives, Nigeria continues to face high rates of harmful practices, including female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage, which are often perpetuated by entrenched social norms.

Kuawu highlighted that Nigeria has the second highest rate of FGM globally, with 86% of affected women undergoing the procedure before age five. He also pointed out that nearly one in three ever-married women in Nigeria has experienced violence from their partners.

Also, Emir of Shonga, Haliru Yahaya, emphasised the importance of engaging traditional leaders in community programmes aimed at combating gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful practices.

He noted that without the support of local leaders, initiatives may fail to resonate with the community.

Yahaya highlighted the challenges posed by practices such as FGM and early marriage, regretting that the gains the made in tackle the menace was erased by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing poverty.

He hailed the efforts of Mrs. Tinubu and the Women Affairs Ministry in addressing these issues and urged stakeholders to work closely with traditional leaders to ensure they are informed and supportive of initiatives aimed at protecting women and girls.

Yahaya stressed that understanding and enlightening these leaders is crucial for the success of any program, as they play a pivotal role in shaping community attitudes.