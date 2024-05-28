Iheanacho’s Boss at Leicester, Maresca, Tipped for Chelsea Job 

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is set to take over as the new manager of Chelsea, having piqued the interest of club owner, Todd Boehly.

Maresca, who has been instrumental in managing Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, has gained significant attention for his tactical skills.

The Italian tactician guided the Foxes back to the English Premier League just a year after their relegation to the second division following a dismal performance.

Having won the EFL Championship and stood out in the league, Maresca’s performance has attracted Chelsea’s management, who are set to agree on a contract.

Leicester are due in the region of £ 10 million in compensation should Maresca join Chelsea.

Once those formalities are completed, Chelsea aims to have the appointment wrapped up by the middle of the week.

Mail Sport understands Maresca is keen to bring up to five members of staff with him. The Italian’s No. 2 Willy Caballero, a former Chelsea goalkeeper, is expected to be among the coaches Maresca brings with him.

Maresca is in line for a significant pay rise, but his wage at Chelsea is likely to be less than Pochettino’s reported £10.4million salary.

But once all financial packages are agreed, Maresca’s appointment is expected to run smoothly with the 44-year-old fully open to taking over at Stamford Bridge with multiple sources indicating Maresca is the club’s leading contender to replace Pochettino.

It is understood Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, impressed during talks with the club but Chelsea informed the Northern Irishman that he was no longer in the running on Sunday night after deciding to press ahead with Maresca.

Brighton have also shown a serious interest in appointing McKenna as Roberto De Zerbi’s replacement, but the Amex Stadium club are also exploring other options.

Former boss Graham Potter is among those under consideration for Brighton after it emerged McKenna is set to sign a new contract at Ipswich.

Thomas Frank, head coach at Brentford, is another contender for the Chelsea job. Frank has also held talks with Manchester United, who are reviewing Erik ten Hag’s position as head coach.

De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim were among the other managers the Blues are understood to have considered during the process.

But the club’s desire to appoint a young, progressive head coach that can grow with the team has seen Maresca, who worked under Pep Guardiola, has emerged as a key factor in Chelsea’s decision to move forward with he highly-rated Italian.