SERAP Appeals to Tinubu, Shettima to Publish Their Assets at One Year in Office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has challenged President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to use the anniversary of their first year in office to make public their assets.

SERAP particularly urged Tinubu to use the anniversary to demonstrate his oft-expressed commitment to democracy, accountability, and openness in government by immediately publishing his asset declaration form.



This was contained in a statement by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP Deputy Director in which the organisation urged Tinubu to also encourage Shettima, ministers, and governors to publish their asset declaration forms.



SERAP specifically said to promote public trust and establish a system of transparency, accountability and public participation, the president should urgently propose a constitutional amendment to include provisions on the creation of asset declaration database to publish government officials’ asset declaration forms before, during, and after serving in public office.



“Openness and transparency in the details of asset declaration forms of high-level public officials would strengthen the country’s democracy and promote accountability at all levels of government.



“You promised in your inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, ‘to take proactive steps to discourage corruption’, and to ensure that ‘Nigeria is impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law’.



“We urge you to use your first anniversary in office as an important opportunity to underscore and reaffirm your oft-repeated commitment to democratic governance, openness and public accountability by immediately taking concrete steps to implement the proposed recommendations.



“Transparency in the details of asset declaration forms would also enable Nigerians to scrutinise the forms and verify the financial situation of public officials and alert about possible conflicts of interest and corruption,” it said.