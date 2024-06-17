Desertification, Drought Eroding Foundations of Life for Millions in Nigeria, Sudan, Laments CCDI

The Center for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), has announced its unwavering support and solidarity to this year’s Desertification and Drought Day theme, “United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future.”

The advocacy group, however, called on the global community to unite in this endeavor, recognizing that desertification and drought transcend national borders and require a collective response.

It harped on sharing knowledge, resources, and technology as crucial to empowering affected regions to combat these challenges effectively.

In a statement signed by Mr Olufemi Aduwo on Sunday, the versatile activist and the Permanent Representative of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to ECOSOC/United Nations, stated that the theme resonates deeply with the urgent situations unfolding in northern Nigeria, Sudan, and across northern Africa and the Middle East, where desertification and drought are relentlessly eroding the foundations of life for millions.

Aduwo, who is also Chairman, CSO-African Countries Group of World Bank, Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF) said in the statement that: “In Northern Nigeria, the advance of desertification is an alarming reality. The Sahara Desert encroaches at an estimated rate of 0.6 kilometers per year, shrinking arable land and rendering traditional farming practices increasingly unsustainable.

“This environmental degradation is a catalyst for escalating food insecurity, which now affects more than 19 million people. The loss of fertile land fuels competition for dwindling resources, intensifying social tensions and contributing to conflicts that displace communities and destabilize regions.

“Similarly, in Sudan, the situation is dire. Severe droughts and land degradation plague this nation, where over 70% of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihoods.

“The diminishing productivity of land exacerbates poverty and hunger, leaving communities vulnerable and desperate. The devastating impacts of climate change further compound these challenges, making it increasingly difficult for families to cultivate the land and sustain themselves.

“Across Northern Africa and the Middle East, the narrative is tragically consistent. Water scarcity is a persistent threat, with projections indicating that by 2025, an estimated 1.8 billion people will live in regions with absolute water scarcity. Soil erosion and land degradation undermine the agricultural base, destabilizing economies and contributing to political unrest.

“The interconnection between environmental degradation and human security is stark and undeniable.These regions are a clarion call for the urgent need for robust land stewardship. The CCDI asserts that effective land management and restoration practices are not mere options—they are imperatives. To reverse the alarming trends of desertification, we must prioritize sustainable land use strategies that enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote biodiversity. Investing in resilient agricultural practices, such as agroforestry and sustainable irrigation, can rejuvenate degraded lands and secure food supplies.

“International cooperation is paramount. The CCDI calls on the global community to unite in this endeavor, recognizing that desertification and drought transcend national borders and require a collective response. Sharing knowledge, resources, and technology is crucial to empower affected regions to combat these challenges effectively.

“By prioritizing land stewardship, we can safeguard our most precious resource—land—and ensure a stable and prosperous future for billions. Let us unite for land, honor our shared legacy, and commit to building a sustainable future for generations to come. The time for action is now. Together, we can create a legacy of resilience and prosperity, turning the tide against desertification and Drought “.