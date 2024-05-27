Onyema Honoured as Vanguard Personality of the Year

Chinedu Eze

In a night of pomp and grandeur, the Chairman of West Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace Limited, Dr Allen Onyema, was honoured with the Personality of the Year Award, at the 2023 Vanguard Newspaper Awards.

The event was at the weekend, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, marking the 12th anniversary of Vanguard’s celebration of excellence.

The ceremony saw the attendance of notable dignitaries, including the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was also honoured with the same award, and the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Onyema expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of Vanguard Newspaper for recognising his deep nationalistic beliefs, trailblazing spirit, and philanthropy.

“This recognition of my efforts and interest in peace advocacy will spur me to do even more. I am deeply honoured and encouraged to continue striving for the betterment of our nation,” he remarked.

The event underscored Dr. Onyema’s significant contributions to national unity and societal progress, highlighting his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and development in Nigeria. His achievements have not only garnered national acclaim but also set a benchmark for leadership and community service.