  • Monday, 27th May, 2024

Obaseki Hails Edo Queens on NWFL Title, Ticket to CAF Champions League

Sport | 59 mins ago

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Edo Queens for winning the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and picking a ticket for the CAF Women Champions League.

In a statement, the governor praised the team’s doggedness in holding Bayelsa Queens to a 1-1 draw at the NWFL Super Six Playoffs to win their first league title.

According to him, “I am elated to congratulate our darling girls, Edo Queens, on their outstanding performance in the NWFL Super Six play-offs where they emerged winners and cemented their place for continental action, which is truly where they belong.

“This feat is a reflection of the attention paid to sports development over the years, which include inclusive welfare packages and other initiatives that have lifted the profile of women’s football in the state.

“I congratulate the girls for their indefatigable spirit and commitment which have earned them this high honour. It is indeed a new dawn for women’s football in Edo State.”

The governor commended the players and the coaching crew for their dedication over time, noting that their efforts have paid off with their qualification to play on the continental level.

He assured that the government would continue to support the team to ensure that they put up a good showing as they progress to play continental football.

