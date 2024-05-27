NPFL: Rangers Go Four-point Clear as Enyimba Leapfrog Remo Stars 

Femi Solaja

Former champions, Enugu Rangers, continued their quest for another podium finish in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday with an emphatic 3-0 win against Bayelsa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The win pushed the visiting side back into the relegation zone while Rangers now have their destiny of winning the title in their hands should they refuse to drop points as the season hits the final home stretch with five matches to play.

Elsewhere, Enyimba FC returned to the second spot following a crucial lone goal scored by Bernard Ovoke in the 72nd minute against hosts, Abia Warriors.

The win put the defending champions at 56 points alongside Remo Stars, who lost away at Kwara United but with a superior goals difference.

In the run down to the matches yesterday, Rangers showed massive character and never let their fans down when Godwin Obaje opened the score in the 41st minute against Bayelsa United and the star player doubled the lead in the 66th minute before Chiedozie Okorie put the match beyond the reach of the visitors two minutes later.

But in Ilorin, host Kwara United got into the front foot as early as the first minute when Wasiu Alalade took advantage of a mix-up in Remo Stars vital area for the opening goal.

Ejeh Isaiah increased the tally in the injury time of the first half with a low shot that beat Kayode Bankole in goal for the Ikenne lads.

With the hosts firmly in control of the match, Ahmed Akinyele compounded the woe of his team with an own goal to leave the score at 3-0 but a late rally from the visitors and goals from Franck Mawuena in the 88th minute and another from Dayo Ojo late into injury time reduced the scoreline to 3-2 and pushed host away from any threat of drop to relegation zone.

In Katsina, the visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan were cruising to a vital away win against Katsina United before tragedy struck in the final minute as the hosts secured an equaliser to leave the scoreline a 2-2.

Moses Effiong had put the host in front in the 16th minute but Daddy Abdulrahaman secured parity in the 31st minute however in the 61st minute, Adams Mustapha put the visitors in the lead before Michael Okoro Ibe levelled up in injury time.

In Jos, former champions, Plateau and Niger Tornadoes played uninspiring goalless while relegation-troubled Heartland of Owerri spanked Gombe United 3-0. Kano Pillars dimmed Doma United 3-1.

Akwa United moved away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 away win at Lobi Stars. The result means the host may have dropped off from the chance to win the league this season.

Sani Suleiman was the hero of the night with two goals in each half while Abubakar Ibrahim Aliyu pegged the score line in the 75th minute.

Rivers United secured a comprehensive 4-1 win at home against Sporting Lagos while Sunshine Stars failed to get a vital win against Bendel Insurance with a goalless scoreline in Akure.