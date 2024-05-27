Iheanacho on Burnley’s Transfer Radar 

Nigeria and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been linked to a move to newly relegated Premier League side Burnley, according to Football League World.

Burnley has a very busy summer ahead of them, with a manager to hold on to and players to recruit, as they prepare for a second go in three seasons at returning to the Premier League at the first possible chance.

Players’ acquisition, and which of the current team to offload, won’t be the most pressing thing on the minds of the higher-ups at Turf Moor.

The manager is currently being courted by one of the biggest clubs in the world – Bayern Munich – and Vincent Kompany is reported to be interested in being Thomas Tuchel’s successor at the Allianz Arena.

The Clarets have also announced their 2023/24 retained list, confirming the departures of Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson, and revealing that they have offered fresh terms to Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor.

The free agency market is one that is more frequented by teams lower down the divisions, but it can be a very useful place to pick up talent without having to pay a transfer fee. These are five out-of-contract players that Burnley should be looking at.

Burnley’s squad isn’t exactly a mirror image of the one that was promoted at the end of the 22/23 campaign, and as such they should look towards Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho for a wiser head in the team.

Again, the striking options that Kompany currently has to work with aren’t amazing, with Lyle Foster acting as the only real standout number nine currently on their books. Iheanacho has a proven record in the top flight, despite a down season last time out in the second tier.