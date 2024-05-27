CUSTECH Management  Announces Three Days Mourning in Honour of Slain Students

* Four kidnappers in military uniform arrested in A’Ibom, victims rescuedOkon Bassey in Uyo and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Management of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH), has announced three days of mourning over the two students murdered by armed bandits on Saturday, 25th May, 2024.



Also, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, has arrested four suspected kidnappers in military uniform and the victims rescued.

A statement by the Registrar of the university, Ms Olufunke Hudson, said, “It is with deep pain that the Management of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara hereby declares three days of mourning over the death of two of our students who were kidnapped on Thursday, 9th May and killed on Saturday, 25th May, 2024.



“All activities in the university are to be held low-key from Monday, 27th to Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 in memory of our departed students.

“The Management shares in the pains of the parents, family, and colleagues of our dearly beloved deceased students, and we use this medium to condole with them.

“We wish to assure the parents, guardians, and the university community that the Kogi State government is making concerted efforts to ensure the safe release of the remaining students from captivity.

“We urge everyone to be calm and maintain the peace as the Visitor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts at making sure that the students are released safely. May the Almighty God grant the souls of our departed students eternal repose,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, ASP Timfon John, disclosed in a statement yesterday that the command arrested four suspected kidnappers in military uniform and that the victims were rescued.



She said the arrest was achieved following a distressed call received by the State Police Command over the kidnap incident.

“On 24/05/2024 at about 23:00hrs, the Command received a distress call giving notification of a kidnap incident at Utang Street by Gibbs Street, Uyo.

“The Command’s Anti-Robbery Squad immediately swung into action and mobilised to the scene where four suspects namely, Abdulkarem Yusuf ‘m’, Yusuf Waziri ‘m’, Inbinabo Sunny Iboroma ‘m’ and Abdulrahman Abbas ‘m’ were arrested.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had earlier kidnapped one Abraham Ekpe at Ring Road 3, Opposite Cemetery.

“The gang members were arrested while they were on the verge of kidnapping one “Richie”, the friend of their victim (Abraham Ekpe). Their plan was to take them to the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.



“Further investigation also revealed that they had demanded a ransom of five million naira from their victim but he could not pay, prompting them to also kidnap his friend.

“The victims were all rescued successfully and have been reunited with their families,” the statement stated.