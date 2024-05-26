Youths Protest Repeal of Kano Emirates Law, Back Deposed Emir Bayero

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Scores of protesters matched through the State road, near Kano State Government House on Sunday, in support of the deposed Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Some of the protesters who raised placards with different inscriptions such as:“Aminu Is Still Our Emir “Abba Kabir Yusuf, Obey Court order”, “We Are Against Injustice” “Court Brought You”, “You Must Obey The Court”.

Also, the protesters held special prayer session in front of the second Emir’s Palace in Nasarawa, to seek for the divine intervention on the Emirate tussle in the State.

Shortly after the prayers which lasted for about 15 minutes, some protesters burnt a tire at Magwan Junction near Government House. But the fire was immediately put out by security operatives.

In an interview, one of the demonstrators, Mujahid Ilyasu, a Kano resident, called on the state government to comply with the Court Order on the issue of amendment of the Emirate Law that scrapped the five Emirates in the state.

“As you can see we are here standing and protesting, calling on the State Government to respect the court and obey the court order. They should not impose an Emir on the people against their interest.

“It is the court that brought them to power but now they don’t want to respect the court when they issue an order.

“On the issue of the amended Emirate law, they made a mistake. They only dealt with the issue of dissolving the new Emirates but failed to address the issue of appointing another Emir.

“Unless if they have noticed the mistake and corrected it later,” he said.

Similarly, some residents of Gaya local government council in Kano, marched to the streets to protest the dissolution of Gaya Emirate and desposition of the Emir Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir by the State Government.

Abubakar Shuaibu, a local resident, noted that the decision was unpopular among certain community members.

One of the residents who pleaded anonymity blamed the state government for maneuvering and demanded the reinstatement of their Emir.