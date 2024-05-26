  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Stop Living in Self-denial, Abians are Better off with Otti, Labour Party Chieftains Tells Ikpeazu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State and a youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme has taken a swipe at the immediate past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over his comments that God will soon  hear the cries of Abians over the  alleged hardship they are presently facing in the hands of the present government of Dr. Alex Otti in the state.

Ikpeazu had while addressing members of his party the PDP in a meeting, said that daily Abians are now crying to God over the hardship in the state and had called the members of the party to all go home and  re-strategise in a bid to take over  the realms of political power in the state in the next coming general election.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Onwuneme chided the former governor of living in self-denial as it was actually the reverse as Abians now daily thank God for his exit and the gift of Governor Alex Otti whom in less than one year in office surpassed the wasteful eight years of former Governor Ikpeazu whom he described as the worst governor the state has produced in its history.

“In other climates Ikpeazu should at the moment be cooling off in jail as been ascertained by the disclosure of how he embezzled the funds of the state with even the recent “Airportgate“ scandal that uptill now Abians both at home and in diaspora are still searching to see where it was built.”

Onwumeme also queried the rationale why  his PDP members will still sit and listen to a man whom was solely the undertaker of a party as can be seen by the total defeat the party suffered in his hands as a sitting governor with him also not only losing his senatorial bid but coming a distant third position.

He used the opportunity to call on the EFCC Chairman, Ola OluKoyede, to not only concentrate on former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State but also on Ikpeazu whom the forensic report is enough to give the EFCC a leeway  for investigation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.