Stop Living in Self-denial, Abians are Better off with Otti, Labour Party Chieftains Tells Ikpeazu

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State and a youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme has taken a swipe at the immediate past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over his comments that God will soon hear the cries of Abians over the alleged hardship they are presently facing in the hands of the present government of Dr. Alex Otti in the state.

Ikpeazu had while addressing members of his party the PDP in a meeting, said that daily Abians are now crying to God over the hardship in the state and had called the members of the party to all go home and re-strategise in a bid to take over the realms of political power in the state in the next coming general election.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Onwuneme chided the former governor of living in self-denial as it was actually the reverse as Abians now daily thank God for his exit and the gift of Governor Alex Otti whom in less than one year in office surpassed the wasteful eight years of former Governor Ikpeazu whom he described as the worst governor the state has produced in its history.

“In other climates Ikpeazu should at the moment be cooling off in jail as been ascertained by the disclosure of how he embezzled the funds of the state with even the recent “Airportgate“ scandal that uptill now Abians both at home and in diaspora are still searching to see where it was built.”

Onwumeme also queried the rationale why his PDP members will still sit and listen to a man whom was solely the undertaker of a party as can be seen by the total defeat the party suffered in his hands as a sitting governor with him also not only losing his senatorial bid but coming a distant third position.

He used the opportunity to call on the EFCC Chairman, Ola OluKoyede, to not only concentrate on former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State but also on Ikpeazu whom the forensic report is enough to give the EFCC a leeway for investigation.