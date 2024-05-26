Society of Energy Editors Set to Elevate Reporting of Industry 

Ejiofor Alike

A new professional organisation, Society of Energy Editors (SEE), has been established to promote excellence in energy journalism and strengthen the gatekeeping function of the media in the energy sector.

The society’s establishment, according to a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the new body, Mr. Chuks Isiwu, is

a response to the need for in-depth knowledge and nuanced reporting in the energy industry, which had been lacking in recent times.

With the increasing complexity of energy issues, the promoters of the new association said it was imperative that media professionals covering the sector have a deep understanding of its operations, government policies, and regulatory frameworks.

The statement noted that membership into the body is open to experienced journalists, editors, producers, and media professionals who have demonstrated a commitment to accurate and impactful reporting on energy issues.

It added that members are expected to uphold the highest standards of journalistic ethics and professionalism, continually enhance their knowledge of the energy sector, which comprises oil, gas, power, solid minerals, community relations, renewable energy, labour relations, energy finance, freight, and technology and actively engage in mentoring and knowledge sharing.

The statement further said, “The Society will publish a quarterly, ‘Nigeria Energy Outlook’ starting from the third quarter of 2024, providing advisory and clarifications on energy-related matters based on available information.

“Additionally, the Society will offer training and retraining programmes for energy reporters and media executives to enhance the depth and quality of media coverage.

“By establishing the Society of Energy Editors, we aim to elevate the quality of energy journalism, contribute to a more informed public discourse, and support the growth and development of the energy industry.”