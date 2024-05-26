OAU, Unilorin, Covenant University Shine at DecaHack Competition, Showcase Blockchain Projects

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Students of Obafemi University (OAU), University of Ilorin and Covenant University have been rewarded for their ingenuity and creativity as blockchain innovators in Nigeria.

Representatives of the university who participated in the DecaHack pitch event sponsored by Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) were recognised for their innovative projects.

The projects encompassed various applications of blockchain technology, from decentralised blogging platforms to AI-powered trading bots.

The event was organised by ICP Hub Sahara in collaboration with the Cryptography Development Initiative in Nigeria (CDIN).

Speaking at the event which was held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, Adedayo Adebajo, Co-founder of ICP’Hub Sahara, said five outstanding projects were selected after careful evaluation by the judges.

Adebajo said the DecaHack event featured 15 innovative projects which were presented to a panel of blockchain project experts.

“The DecaHack event was a resounding success, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of blockchain innovators in Nigeria,” he said.

“Each is eligible for $5000. Eligibility might not translate to an award, they still have to prove worthiness in their applications.

“With the unwavering support of ICP and CDIN, the event provided an invaluable platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their projects, connect with industry experts, and vie for recognition and rewards.”

Adebajo listed the outstanding innovative projects by the students as certify, quotex, propspace, ICBot, amongst others.