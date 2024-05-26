New Southwark Mayor Promises Continued Partnership With Akwa Ibom



The new Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, Naima Ali, has assured the Akwa Ibom State Government of the borough’s continuous support in all the projects where the state has interests.

She thanked the Governor for his passion for education and desire to bring global acclaim to Akwa Ibom state.

Ali made the speech while receiving the Governor and his entourage in her office, as the first official guest, since her inauguration as Mayor.

The new Mayor also assured that after the visit by the Akwa Ibom contingent, there are plans to have the Southwark contingent visit the state.



In his remarks, the immediate past Mayor, Michael Situ commended the Governor’s vision and commitment to the task of improving the education standard in Akwa Ibom State, assuring that the borough will offer its support in all ways possible.

He said he had become an ambassador for Akwa Ibom after his visit to the state, which was very enlightening, and assured the Governor of the full support of the new Mayor to the projects identified and pursued by the state and the borough.



The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh presented the state’s Tourism blueprint, highlighting areas of desired collaboration; while the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Mr. Ide Owodiong Idemeko presented the investment focus and opportunities in the state, to the investors who were invited to the meeting.





In his speech, the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, congratulated the new Mayor, Naima Ali on her ascension to the office of Mayor, and wished her well.

He congratulated the immediate past Mayor, Michael Situ for finishing well and bringing glory to his country of origin, Nigeria.

Pastor Eno assured the new Mayor of the unflinching commitment of his administration to the partnership between the state and the borough.

He appreciated the council for the support they have offered towards the planned education exchange, conveying the excitement expressed by the participants, who are students drawn from public secondary schools in rural areas of Akwa Ibom State.



The Governor was accompanied to the meeting by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Commissioners for Works and Fire Service, Lands and Town Planning, Culture and Tourism, and Information, Prof. Eno Ibanga, Capt. Iniobong Ekong (rtd.), Sir Charles Udoh, Comrade Ini Ememobong, respectively.

Others on the entourage were the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Mr. Ide Owodiong Idemeko; the Managing Director HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong.