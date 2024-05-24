Lopetegui Replaces Moyes at West Ham

West Ham have appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach.

The 57-year-old Spaniard, who agreed a deal with the Hammers earlier this month, succeeds David Moyes and joins on a two-year deal, with the option for a third.

Lopetegui has been out of a managerial role since he left Wolves in August.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club,” he said.

“We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this.”

Earlier this month, West Ham confirmed Moyes, who took over for his second spell at the club in December 2019 and won the Europa Conference League in 2023, would leave at the end of the season.

The 61-year-old Scot had come under increasing pressure after a poor run of results which saw the Hammers finish ninth in the Premier League and miss out on a fourth successive season in Europe.

Lopetegui will officially begin his role on 1 July for the start of pre-season, which includes a two-week trip to the United States for matches against Crystal Palace and Wolves.