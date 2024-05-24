Kalejaiye Assumes Role as CEO of ND Western, Oji Moves On

ND Western has announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Eberechukwu Oji, to new horizons in community leadership and the appointment of the Senior Vice President, Olanrewaju Kalejaiye, as the new Chief Executive Officer of of the company.

In a statement, the company said, “Eberechukwu Oji as CEO led ND Western through significant milestones and has been pivotal to the company’s growth and success. During his tenure, he led several major initiatives, including the landmark transaction with Shell International PLC for the acquisition of its entire shareholding in The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), through Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited. Additionally, he facilitated an affiliation with Optimera Energy LFZ Enterprise’s 20-year Gas Infrastructure Development Agreement in partnership with Lagos Free Zone, positioning the company as a leader in the oil and gas sector. He also founded the NDW Women’s Network and Future Leaders Networks which have contributed significantly to the company’s human assets.

“The new CEO, Olanrewaju Kalejaiye is a seasoned industry leader with 35+ years of diverse experience in oil and gas Exploration & Production. Prior to joining ND Western, he held various leadership roles in Chevron Nigeria Limited including General Manager Operations, General Manager Health Safety & Environment, Director Human Resources & Medical and General Manager Gas. Mr. Kalejaiye has also served on various industry boards including Chairman OPTS Gas Sub-Committee, West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) Governing Council and Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria (GACN). He has a passion for people development, and we look forward to his leadership in further building ND Western’s organizational capability. Eberechukwu Oji’s transition marks the end of a notable chapter for ND Western, and the Board and leadership team thank him for his service.”