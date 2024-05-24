Hinting at Next Move, Atiku Says He’ll Keep Vying for Presidency Once His Health Permits

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he would “keep contesting” for the nation’s presidency for as long as his health permitted.

He made this known during an interview in the Hausa service of the Voice of America in Abuja.

The 77-year-old Atiku was the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 national elections.

However, Atiku will be 81 by the time the next presidential election comes around in 2027.



Responding to a question, Atiku stated: “Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy.”

Atiku has run for the nation’s number one office six times but has been on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions: 2007, 2019, and 2023.

Atiku said he was consoled by the fact that former United States President, Abraham Lincoln, did not win the presidential vote on the first time of asking.

He also spoke about the crisis in the PDP, saying the party needed to be united and forge alliances with other political groups to win the presidential election in 2027.



According to him, “Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning.

“However, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required.”



Last week, Abubakar said he was engaging the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on the possibility of a merger.

According to the former vice president, “This is to anybody that thinks there is going to be a misunderstanding between me and Obi. Let me assure you that not even a small issue is going to happen between us.



“Also, we are going to be behind anybody that will be chosen to represent us in the forthcoming elections.

“I have made it clear in my previous speeches that if our parties are going to merge to agree on a candidate from the South-east, as long as he is qualified, we will allow it,” Atiku stressed