Finals of FHA Sports Club Tournament Holds Saturday 

Finals of the 2024 edition of the annual Federal House Authority (FHA) Sports Club tournament comes up on Saturday, May 25. The venue is the club’s headquarters on 22 Road, besides TFC eatery, Festac, Lagos.

The sporting event is sponsored by Rodis in conjunction with Captino Global Concepts Ltd.

According to organisers of the event, the finals of the tournament will hold between 3pm and 4pm shortly after the doubles finals.

The organisers said arrangements have been concluded to fete participants and guests after the tournament.

The annual sports tournament has over the years brought together lovers of such sports as Swimming, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis etc with new talents harvested for national and internal events.

Winners of past editions went home with various prizes provided by the sponsors.

Organisers of the 2024 edition have promised classy and well organised game.

According to Chief Evans Madu, Chairman, Council of Elders of the club, the FHA sports club is open for membership by Nigerians from 21 years of age with proven integrity in their various endeavors.

Described as a convivial club of like minds and mini- Nigeria with Nigerians of diverse religion, ethnicity and culture as members, the FHA sports club which has the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo, as a Grand patron, started in the 70s and today has over 300 active members.

The club started as FHA Lawn Tennis Tournament but was later renamed FHA sports club following the inclusion of other sports including swimming, Table Tennis, draught etc into the competition.

Chief Clement Ayika, the CEO of Captino Global Concepts Ltd is promising all members a fun- filled final that will remain etched in the minds of participants and guest for a long time.

Brands like SeaHorse lubricants and Brigham Suites & Hotels, Yamaha( Ezesonic) and Gubabi Safe have sponsored previous editions of the tournament.