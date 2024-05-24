Agency Brings Hope to Families in Need at ESUTH

Mary Nnah

In a heartwarming display of kindness and compassion, the Royal Castle Advertising Agency recently extended financial support to nine families facing challenging times at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

This selfless act was inspired by the agency’s founder, Precious Chukwuemeka Nwosu, who has been setting aside part of his income for the past two years to help those in need.

On February 28, 2024, the agency’s team visited various hospital wards, meeting families with newborns, children battling illnesses, and others struggling to pay their hospital bills. Moved by their stories, the team provided financial support to nine families, offering a lifeline in their time of need.

While acknowledging that their resources are limited, Nwosu emphasised that their efforts are driven by a desire to make a difference, no matter how small. He expressed his hope that their actions would inspire others to show compassion and kindness, creating a ripple effect of good deeds.

The agency’s gesture has brought hope and relief to the families they supported, demonstrating that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact. As Mr. Nwosu shared on social media, their journey is a testament to the power of compassion and the importance of lending a helping hand to those in need.