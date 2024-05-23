Wema Bank to Reward Customers with N10m in Final Promo Draw

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, is set to wrap up the season 3 edition of its remarkable reward initiative, the 5 for 5 Promo, in a grand finale slated for Friday, May 31, 2024, in Lagos.

“Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a reward initiative introduced by the Bank in 2019 with the goal of rewarding its customers for their active loyalty to the brand and its products. Through the 5 for 5 Promo, customers of the Bank have enjoyed financial support for their personal, business and professional life. Executed via thoroughly regulated monthly draws per season, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo through a raffle draw selects winners from the Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, based on the minimum requirements and modalities of the season.

“A total of 1,177 customers have received cash rewards of up to N63.3 million in the first 2 seasons of the Promo; 23 of whom emerged millionaires in season 1 and 2. The 5 for 5 Promo has since become a beacon of hope to millions of Nigerians and businesses across the country. As the final draw of the season approaches, both past and aspiring 5 for 5 Promo winners eagerly anticipate the lucky 120 winners to be made this May,” the bank said in a statemet.

Referencing the Bank’s intention for the 5 for 5 Promo, the Head, Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, expressed gratitude to customers of the Bank for their continued support throughout Wema Bank’s 79-year journey.

“At Wema Bank, our world revolves around our people and customers. Their support is what has got us this far so it’s only natural that we seize every opportunity to give back to them and fulfil our goal of providing optimum value for every stakeholder, “she said

Encouraging Nigerians to take advantage of the last draw of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, Adeteye, elucidated the minimum requirements for qualification.