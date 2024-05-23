  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Senate Moves to Revert to Previous National Anthem 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Senate Thursday asked its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to carry out further legislative work on the plan to revert from the current National Anthem to the previous version.

The red chamber adjusted its rules to accommodate the first and second reading of the bill.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who presided over plenary, asked the panel to submit its report as soon as possible.

The old National Anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”, was adopted as Nigeria’s first national anthem on October 1, 1960. 

The anthem’s lyrics were written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria when it achieved independence. 

Frances Berda composed the music for the anthem and it was used in Nigeria from independence in 1960 until 1978 when the current anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots,” was adopted in 1978.

Senators in their various contributions embraced the idea, saying that the old version would encourage Nigerians to be patriotic.

Speaking on the Bill, the senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, explained that the current anthem was vague in content but that the old one would evoke patriotism.

Senators Jimoh Ibrahim and Diket Plang said it was necessary to introduce the idea of brotherhood into the polity as it is contained in the old anthem because It will  take away the issue of tribal sentiment from the minds of Nigerians.

In his lead debate, Ibrahim said the old anthem, upon rendition, inspired and stimulated deep sense of patriotism in Nigerians. 

He said: “You will also agree with me that those who were around in the 60s and the late 70s, would attest to the fact that the anthem played quite a significant and crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity, as well as engendered high sense of value and personal belonging amongst the citizenry. 

“It was symbolic of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and nationhood. 

“In retrospect, the anthem served as regular and constant reminder of our journey, as a nation and provoked feelings of nostalgia and fond memories of the country’s early years. 

“At this momentous time in our national history, it is imperative that we utilise any platform that seeks to unite the country and promote patriotism amongst Nigerians. 

“Accordingly, the old National Anthem, as a symbol of national pride, has provided insights for patriotic reflections on our aspirations, values and hope for a united and prosperous Nigeria. 

“The rendition and musical accuracy of the anthem is better in content and context than the current one.”

