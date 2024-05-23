Jigawa Signs MOU with Nigerian Gulf Chamber of Commerce

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Umar Namadi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state and the Nigeria-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) for the promotion of trade and industrialisation.

The MoU was signed yesterday at the Government House, Dutse, and was attended by members of the state executive council and a delegation from the NAGCC, which was led by Dr. Kassim Gidado (Wazirin Jama’are).

He said that the partnership also envisions the establishment of processing facilities in Jigawa to add value to products before exporting them, thereby strengthening economic ties and creating more opportunities for local communities in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammad Gumel, said that the MOU underlined the state’s readiness and strategic efforts to enhance the partnership.

“It may interest you to know that Jigawa State is the number one producer of sesame in Nigeria.”

“We are also the number one producer of hibiscus in Nigeria. We are number one in wheat and gum Arabic. We are right number two in the rice production in Nigeria.

“Also, what we are doing today may confirm to you that we are prepared to enhance this relationship.

We have secured the approval of the National Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) and the Honourable Minister of Aviation that Jigawa State Airport will be converted into a cargo airport.

“This is in our preparation to enhance this relationship, and I am sure putting a cargo facility in Jigawa Airport will definitely enhance this relationship,” the governor stated.

The governor further explained that sesame and hibiscus contributed 75 per cent of Nigeria’s exports last year.

“And I want to assure you that 90 per cent of that sesame and hibiscus came from Jigawa. So, invariably, we contributed 75 per cent of Nigerian non-oil exports.”

In his remarks, Dr. Kassim Gidado, leader of NAGCC’s delegation, expressed commitment to fostering economic development and trade between Jigawa State and the Gulf region.

Gidado said: “The journey to establishing this relationship began way back on October 26, 2023, when we first came here, and based on that, we worked on the development of an MoU between the two parties.”

He highlighted the enormous potential Jigawa State holds, particularly in products like sesame seeds, hibiscus, and solid minerals.

“The signing of the MoU is towards the promotion of products that Jigawa State has a comparative advantage over and the attraction of investment for export-ready industries in Jigawa,” he said.

He added that the NAGCC is committed to achieving these objectives through the utilization of our trade house and the regional house located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).