Atiku: I’Will Keep Contesting for President as Long as My Health Permits

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he will “keep contesting” for the Nigerian presidency as long as he is hale and hearty.

He made this known during an interview in the Hausa service of the Voice of America in Abuja.

77-year-old Atiku was the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 general elections

Atiku will be 81 by the time the next presidential election comes around in 2027.

According to Atiku in response to a question “Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy,”

Abubakar has run for the number one office six times but has been on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions, 2007, 2019, and 2023.

Abubakar said he was consoled by the fact that former United States President Abraham Lincoln did not win the presidential vote in first first bid.

He also spoke about the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party needs to be united and forge alliances with other political groups to win the presidential election in 2027.

According to the former vice president, “Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning,”

He stressed, “However, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required.”

Last week, Abubakar said he was engaging Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on the possibility of a merger.

According to the former vice president, “This is to anybody that thinks there is going to be a misunderstanding between me and Obi, let me assure you that not even a small issue is going to happen between us,” Abubakar said.

“Also, we are going to be behind anybody that will be chosen to represent us in the forthcoming elections.

“I have made it clear in my previous speeches that if our parties are going to merge to agree on a candidate from the south-east, as long as he is qualified, we will allow it.”, Atiku stressed