Shettima Inaugurates NCPC Board, Says Tinubu Will Uphold Religious Freedom, Harmony

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to uphold religious freedom and interfaith unity.

Shettima said regardless of anyone’s position, the place of faith in the country was not only critical but also provided a framework for comfort among citizens and stability of the country at large.

Speaking yesterday at State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the Board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), the vice president said Nigeria was what it was because it was a nation of God, and this spirituality was of prevailing interest.

Shettima maintained that Nigeria’s strength lied in its diversity of faiths, vowing that there would be no discrimination under the Tinubu government.

He stated, “Our duty is to provide a safe haven for members of each faith and uphold the rights and freedoms in our constitution,” while reminding the board of NCPC’s role in easing pilgrimage affairs for Nigerian Christians, a “sacred tradition” that must be prioritised.

Shettima said, “It is our pledge that Christians will access optimum privileges in pursuit of their spiritual journey. Your duty here is a service to God and humanity in the best way possible.”

The vice president urged the new NCPC board members to be unifying figures dedicated to promoting interfaith harmony through compassion, justice, and mutual respect.

According to him, “We can only emerge stronger and more resilient as a nation through dialogue, empathy and reconciliation. The nation has grappled with the shadows of division fuelled by the flames of intolerance and misunderstanding for far too long.

“Yet, in the flickering light of hope, we find solace in the knowledge that it is through interfaith harmony.”

Shettima recalled Tinubu’s promise when he assumed office that his government would have no place for discrimination, and assured that the administration was fervently committed to ensuring interfaith harmony.

He said, “Let us heed the call of the Lord to be our brothers’ keepers, our sisters’ keepers, and good neighbours wherever we find ourselves. We can only achieve this when we recognise that our diversity is not a source of weakness but rather a wellspring of strength.”

Earlier, the newly appointed Chairman of the NCPC board, Rev. (Monsignor) Cletus Gotan, thanked Tinubu for the government’s support in sponsoring pilgrimage that encouraged the spiritual growth of citizens.