  • Saturday, 15th June, 2024

Tinubu Sacks Bureau for Public Procurement DG, Mamman Ahmadu 

Breaking | 1 hour ago

*Plans to overhaul agency for greater efficiency, transparency 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has directed Mr. Mamman Ahmadu to resign as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

According to a release issued on Saturday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the move is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

The sacked Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

The President thanked Mr. Ahmadu for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

