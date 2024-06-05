  • Wednesday, 5th June, 2024

Shettima to Declare Open National MSMES Business Clinic in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima would tomorrow declare open the Third Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinic in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, disclosed that the event would hold at the Bishop Adetiloye Hall at the Trade Fair Complex, Old Iyin Road in Ado Ekiti at 9am.

Noting that the initiative was one of the strategies of the federal and Ekiti State governments to increase ease of doing business in the State, Olatunbosun stated that the forum would provide opportunity for small business owners in the State to interact with key federal government agencies and regulatory bodies.

He added that the focus was to provide lasting solutions to the challenges hindering the development of MSMEs, boost their access to capital, formalise their businesses, and advertise their products among others.

The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of Governor Oyebanji administration to the development of MSMEs in the State as enshrined in the youth development, job creation, infrastructure and industrialisation as well as human capital development pillars of the administration. 

