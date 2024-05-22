NCC to Review Three Regulatory Instruments

Emma Okonji in Lagos and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has decided to review three regulatory instruments which include the telecoms networks interconnection regulations; guidelines on procedures for granting approvals to disconnect telecoms operators and guidelines for disputes resolution.

NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, who disclosed this at the opening of a public inquiry on three subsidiary regulations of the Commission, yesterday, in Abuja, said the review was critical to the growth of the telecoms industry.

He pointed out that the review was in a bid to avoid the interconnection debt crisis that had occurred between two telecoms companies – MTN and Glo.

He stated that the interconnection regulatory instrument plays a vital role in seamless communication between two different networks and grows the industry.

“The first regulatory instrument in our agenda today is the telecoms networks interconnection regulation. As we all know, interconnection plays a vital role in seamless communications between two different networks, and facilitating the growth of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

“This review is crucial to keep pace with technological advancements, foster competition, protect consumers’ interest and align with international standards and improve regulatory efficiency in the industry.

“The guidelines for procedures for granting approvals to disconnect telecoms operators: As the industry continues to evolve, there may be instances where the disconnection of operators become necessary. These guidelines are procedural framework through which such approval are granted to ensure that they are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner.

“Guidelines for disputes resolution: Disputes are inevitable part of any industry. There should be a robust framework for disputes resolution. The guidelines aim to provide a clear and transparent mechanism for resolving conflicts within the telecoms sector, promote timely resolution and ensuring that all stakeholders are treated fairly.

“As this needs arise, we must evaluate and review the guidelines to ensure they are effective in resolving conflicts and promoting a stable telecoms ecosystem.

“These regulatory instruments have played a vital role in driving our telecommunications landscape and it is essential that we revisit and revise them to address emerging challenges, trends and opportunities in the industry.

“The instruments being considered in the course of this enquiry are vital to ensuring that the communications sector meets the demands of the ever able digital age,” he said.

According to him, the NCC remains an independent regulatory authority for the communications industry in Nigeria, adding that it was also committed to ensuring accessible and competitive telecoms industry.

“The public enquiry we are conducting today is a testament to the commitment and dedication to transparency and inclusivity towards ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and considered,” he said.