Anambra Teacher Arrested for Beating 8-year-old Pupil to Coma

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 30-year old teacher, Faith Nwonye, has been arrested for allegedly beating an 8-year old pupil to coma in Anambra State.

THISDAY gathered that the affected school, Landmark School, Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area has been shut permanently by the Anambra State Government.

Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, disclosed this to reporters in her office yesterday.

The commissioner had invited the school’s proprietor and the teacher to explain what led to the brutalisation of the primary two pupil, before the arrest.

Chuma-Udeh said the school’s closure was not only based of the ugly incident but as a result of its illegal status, even as she expressed sadness over the development.

She described the school’s management as criminals running illegal school in the state.

“We received this unfortunate incident from an illegal school in Mgbakwu that a child was beaten to coma over the weekend.

“On behalf of the state government, we invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child.

“We’ve handed the matter to the police for further investigations, as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it’s not supposed to exist in the first instance. Any parent who is enrolling his/her child in an illegal school is doing so at his/her own peril.

“To the proprietors of private schools, anyone running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal. It’s a criminal offence to run illegal school in the state.

“Whether the school is legal or not, it’s criminal to beat a child. According to the doctor, chances of survival of the child is 20%.

“As soon as the police are done, the teacher will face other institutions against child rights. She’s going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions.

“Anambra State abhors violence to children, women and any other person. It’s not part of this administration and Mr. Governor is against such,” Chuma-Udeh said.