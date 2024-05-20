APM Terminals Apapa Hosts Maiden Exporters’ Forum 

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has hosted the maiden edition of its “Exporters Forum”, with a promise to support the federal government’s drive to diversify the economy through the promotion of non-oil exports.

Speaking at the event, the Country Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, expressed appreciation to the exporters for the role they play in economic growth and advancement.

He said the Exporters Forum was created as an avenue to exchange ideas to eliminate obstacles facing the export business in Nigeria.

He noted that non-oil export remains an important aspect of the Nigerian economy and reiterated APM Terminals’ commitment to ensuring that exporters using the terminal are able to transact their business with little or no obstacles.

He assured the exporters of quick loading and offloading, fast positioning for Customs examination and prompt delivery.

Also speaking at the event, the Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Ismaila Badjie said the terminal will continue to explore ways of facilitating non-oil exports at its facilities across Nigeria.

Chief Commercial Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi said the terminal was already working with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on using the new standard gauge rail line to facilitate the transportation of containers from Moniya, Oyo State to the port. She also expressed APM Terminals’ commitment to the use of barges to move boxes in and out of the port to facilitate both imports and exports, and reduce pressure on the road.

Aubert-Adewuyi assured the exporters of regular interaction. She said the Exporters Forum will be expanded and held bi-annually.

The President, Association of West African Exporters and Marine Professionals, Olubunmi Olumekun expressed appreciation to APM Terminals Apapa for providing the platform to discuss the logistics challenges facing exporters. He said Nigeria has a huge export market which can only be developed through collaboration.