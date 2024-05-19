Igho Charles Sanomi: A Trailblazer Par Excellence at 49

As the sun ascends the horizon on the 17th of May, Nigeria celebrates the birthday of a titan, Igho Charles Sanomi, who, at 49, stands as a paragon of entrepreneurial prowess and philanthropic grace.

Sanomi, the visionary founder of the Taleveras Group, was born 17th May 1975 to Late Assistant Inspector General of Police Dickens Sanomi from

Ughelli Delta State and Chief Mrs Mabel Iyabode Sanomi, the Yeye -Jemo of Isotun Osun State. Sanomi, has etched his name in the annals of global commerce. His remarkable journey, from humble beginnings to the towering heights of international business, is a tale of grit, determination, foresight and unwavering commitment.

Beyond the boardroom, Sanomi shines as a beacon of hope, extending his philanthropic hand to uplift the less fortunate. His Dickens Sanomi Foundation has become synonymous with transformative initiatives in healthcare, education, and community development. The Dickens Sanomi support to the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo through the Awo Musical and his tireless efforts in raising funds for the Girl Child through the GIPLC gift-giving ceremony speak volumes of his commitment to societal progress. Sanomi’s outreach in his philanthropic ventures, has seen the upliftment of the lives of numerous children and parents alike. From Ali Ahmadu the Chibok boy ran over by Boko Haram, who ended up recieving a spinal surgery in Dubai to multiple children sponsored yearly for life threatening surgical procedures and educational growth, Sanomi’s light of hope to the less privilege shines daily. The Cancer Research UK through the Bobby Moore Foundation for Bowel Cancer Research had raised over One Million Pounds thanks to Sanomi’s support and partnership over the years.

Mr Nuhu Kwajafa MFR, Founder

Of GIPLC (Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care) state that ; GIPLC will

Continue to celebrate Sanomi virtues and recalls how he visited South Sudan, with the Dickens Sanomi Foundation deploying logistics, food blankets and much needed medical supplies to thousands of children and families during the height of the regional war in South Sudan. He remarks the feat prompted a Presidential commendation during a visit to President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Sanomi’s philanthropic endeavors have not gone unnoticed, earning him the prestigious Martin Luther King Legacy Award for Service and Philanthropy in Washington DC, (2015), Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist Award in New York (2022) , a testament to his dedication to making a difference.

As he marks another year, we join the nation in celebrating this illustrious son of the soil, a man who has not only conquered the world of business but also touched countless lives with his benevolence. Igho Charles Sanomi, a trailblazer par excellence, a man who continues to inspire and uplift.