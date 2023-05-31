Borno to Start Afternoon Primary, Secondary System

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has announced plan to commence afternoon primary and secondary education system in order to address the increasing enrollment of out-of-school children.

Zulum made this announcement on Monday in Maiduguri while delivering his inauguration speech after taking an oath of office for second term.

He said: “Although we have built dozens of new Mega-Size schools and expanded existing schools with about 1000 new classrooms, we are still faced with issues of congestion in classrooms, and with the worse problem of having thousands of out-of-school children despite being of school-ages.”

He added that “I am happy to announce that Borno State will soon commence afternoon primary and secondary schools system. I am appointing an implementation committee to work out modalities for starting the afternoon school system, and it (the committee) will be identifying pilot schools to be selected from some of our mega schools in Maiduguri

which have good lightening systems.”

Zulum explained that introducing afternoon schools would entail increased number of staff and for that, he directed office of the Head of Service to carefully identify some well-certificated staff currently redundant at government secretariats, who will be trained on school orientation and can be deployed to hold non-teaching positions in afternoon schools.

The governor also said that security measures would be taken to ensure the success of the afternoon schools noting that classes may sometimes extend to early portions of the night.

Zulum also disclosed his plan to recruit 5,000 teachers during his second term of office to improve the standard of education in Borno State.

He noted that other measures, such as mock examinations in secondary schools will be re-introduced and centers of excellence will be established to allow government to harness the potentials of less privileged children.

