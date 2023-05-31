Benzema Receives Tempting €400m Offer from S’Arabia

Karim Benzemais mulling his Real Madridfuture after receiving a lucrative offer over a move to Saudi Arabia, a source told ESPN.

Benzema, 35, was offered a two-year contract worth €400 million in January, the source said, the same deal as Cristiano Ronaldowho joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner reportedly reached an agreement with Madrid earlier this month to renew his contract for another year.

However, the situation has changed in recent weeks, and the forward is considering the Saudi offer.

Madrid suffered a disappointing 2022-23 season after failing to compete with Barcelonafor the LaLigatitle and exiting the Champions League with a heavy

defeat to Manchester Cityin the semifinals.

Benzema has suffered numerous fitness issues this season and was sidelined for the 2022 World Cup, in which France finished runners-up.

A source told ESPN that Benzema wants to stay at the Bernabeu, where he has spent the past 11 years, but there is a possibility of him joining his former Madrid teammate Ronaldo in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League is also trying to attract other stars such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquetsand Jordi Alba.