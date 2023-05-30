Tinubu/Shettima Support Groups Celebrate Success of Presidential Poll

Ayo Ajayi in Abuja

The Conference of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima National Support Groups (CONBAT NSG) Sunday held a grand dinner and award night to commemorate the success of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The event, which was attended by prominent politicians, business leaders, and supporters, was marked by an atmosphere of joyous celebration and merriment.

During the event, Dr. Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, the CEO of As Wonder Homes and Properties, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s remarkable leadership qualities.

Omobamidele praised Tinubu for not only shaping politicians of distinction but also fostering successful business individuals like himself.

As one of the awardees, Omobamidele expressed his commitment to continue supporting Tinubu and contributing to the progress of the nation.

He viewed the award as a call to duty, acknowledging the significant responsibility it bestowed upon him.

In a generous gesture of support, he announced that his organization would be constructing 3,000 affordable houses, with 1,000 each in Maduguri, Lagos, and Abuja, aligning with Tinubu’s vision of providing housing for low-income earners.

In an interview, another awardee, Dr. Ogunpaimo Olayiwola, expressed his unwavering confidence in President Tinubu’s capabilities.

Drawing on Tinubu’s impressive track record in Lagos, Olayiwola believed that the president would replicate his successes at the federal level.

He highlighted Tinubu’s commitment to not only creating opportunities but also meticulously monitoring and supervising projects.

Olayiwola commended CONBAT NSG for organizing such an outstanding event, expressing his appreciation for the recognition he received and commending the overall coordination and organization of the programme.

The CONBAT NSG’s grand dinner and award night served as a testament to the support and dedication shown by its members during the 2023 elections.

By recognizing the contributions of individuals like Omobamidele and Olayiwola, the group showcased the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving a successful political outcome.

The event also underscored President Tinubu’s influential role in nurturing both political leaders and accomplished business figures, and setting the stage for a promising future under his leadership.

Tinubu/Shettima Support Groups Celebrate Success of Presidential Poll

Ayo Ajayi in Abuja

The Conference of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima National Support Groups (CONBAT NSG) Sunday held a grand dinner and award night to commemorate the success of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The event, which was attended by prominent politicians, business leaders, and supporters, was marked by an atmosphere of joyous celebration and merriment.

During the event, Dr. Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, the CEO of As Wonder Homes and Properties, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s remarkable leadership qualities.

Omobamidele praised Tinubu for not only shaping politicians of distinction but also fostering successful business individuals like himself.

As one of the awardees, Omobamidele expressed his commitment to continue supporting Tinubu and contributing to the progress of the nation.

He viewed the award as a call to duty, acknowledging the significant responsibility it bestowed upon him.

In a generous gesture of support, he announced that his organization would be constructing 3,000 affordable houses, with 1,000 each in Maduguri, Lagos, and Abuja, aligning with Tinubu’s vision of providing housing for low-income earners.

In an interview, another awardee, Dr. Ogunpaimo Olayiwola, expressed his unwavering confidence in President Tinubu’s capabilities.

Drawing on Tinubu’s impressive track record in Lagos, Olayiwola believed that the president would replicate his successes at the federal level.

He highlighted Tinubu’s commitment to not only creating opportunities but also meticulously monitoring and supervising projects.

Olayiwola commended CONBAT NSG for organizing such an outstanding event, expressing his appreciation for the recognition he received and commending the overall coordination and organization of the programme.

The CONBAT NSG’s grand dinner and award night served as a testament to the support and dedication shown by its members during the 2023 elections.

By recognizing the contributions of individuals like Omobamidele and Olayiwola, the group showcased the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving a successful political outcome.

The event also underscored President Tinubu’s influential role in nurturing both political leaders and accomplished business figures, and setting the stage for a promising future under his leadership.