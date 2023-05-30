Oye: My Successor Will Emerge Through Transparent Process

•Unveils book on Bible quiz

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Ike Oye has said that the next leadership of the party would be elected at the national convention in Awka, Anambra State, through a credible and transparent process.

He also revealed that he has written a book on Bible quiz, as a show of thanksgiving to God for His mercies although the difficult but eventful eight years in office.

Speaking to THISDAY on the preparations for the party’s national convention taking place on Wednesday, Oye said everything would be done to ensure a smooth and seamless transition to a new leadership.

He said his prayer was that his successor would work and shine brighter than he did.

The outgoing national chairman of APGA who had survived many attempts by aggrieved groups to unseat him, told THISDAY that a magnificent five storey building that would serve as party’s regional office would be inaugurated today.

Speaking on what to expect at the national convention, Oye said, ” The process will be credible, transparent and generally acceptable God willing.”

He said APGA had always had a smooth succession plan, adding that the exercise would be, “very smooth, with no hassles and the person will emerge seamlessly.

“That’s how we have always been. So our process is going to be credible and transparent. So I thank God for His mercies and love on us. God has shown us mercy and I pray to him ceaselessly to grant the same grace to my successor so that he would shine brighter than I did.

“The prayer of every father is for his son to be bigger than him and I know that my successor will be bigger than me.

“All I owe him is prayer, counseling when the need arises but will always give us the best anytime we pray to Him and that best is for APGA to be able to win more elections in the nearest future in various capacities -from the State Assembly seats to the Presidency.

“I believe that someday, APGA will win the presidency of this country,” he said.

Oye said he was confident about the future of APGA predicting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon implode based on the crisis both parties are embroiled in.

“If you asked I will tell you that Ahmed Tinubu will be the last president that APC will produce. When he completes his term the party will die,” he said.

Oye said he and his son, Ebuka Oye, co-authored a Bible quiz book, “to give thanks to God for all the blessings He has bestowed upon us, especially in the last eight years.”

“It has not been easy; this job is the most difficult job anybody can do. Twenty-four hours, seven days of the week you are working. Even while you are sleeping, you are working unless you don’t want to achieve positive results. In my own estimation, to write this book took a lot of things out of me and my son.

‘My son is a petroleum engineer but he was still humble enough to support me in the production of this work. It took us 70 weeks without breaking to produce this book and we concluded the book inn2021 and we are just publishing because it has to be God’s own time,” he said.