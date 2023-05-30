  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Long Queues of Vehicles Surface in Borno, Yobe As Filling Station Hoard Fuel

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode

Long queues of vehicles have emerged at filling stations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy.

The queues started building up at the few filling stations that are still selling fuel at N300.

Most of the filling stations are believed to be hoarding the product and are using the cover of the night to sell to operators of black market, who subsequently sell a litre at N400.

A respondent told THISDAY that in the entire town, there are very few filling stations still selling the product.

He said: “The few filling stations selling are selling it for N300 and at the black market where many has resorted to a litre goes for N400.”

In Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, most of the filling stations have closed. They are believed to be hoarding the product, gauging the situation to know what to do next after the removal of the fuel subsidy was announced by the new president.

A respondent said: “It is so pathetic, most of the filling stations in Damaturu have closed and queues have began surfacing already.”

He said the people of the town woke up to find out that most of the filling stations are not selling fuel and the little that are selling are selling for between N300 and N400.

He added that many people have to resort to buying at the black market which is selling at N500 per litre.

