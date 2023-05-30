Emefiele Has Prepared Ground for Economic Stability for Tinubu’s Govt, Says CSO

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Economic Assessment Unit of the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC) has said the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has prepared the ground for economic stability of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The group made this known in a statement to congratulate Emefiele on the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) National Honour conferred on him by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday.

In the congratulatory statement signed by its Head of Unit, Ihuoma Adaelu, the CSCCC described the CBN governor as a pragmatic and transformational leader, who has fearlessly encouraged innovations for economic development.

According to the group, Emefiele has created change that would shape the future of Nigeria’s economy and as well prepare ground for Tinubu government’s economic stability.

The group stated, “This national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic is well deserving, because Emefiele’s vision and mission over the years are in tandem with those of the apex bank.

“He has been focused, fearless even in the face of unwarranted and scathing criticisms. He never shied away from his duties nor allowed emotions to cloud his judgment.

“Under his leadership, the CBN has become one of the most efficient and effective world’s central banks in promoting and sustaining economic development. The CBN has been on the spot since the recent policy on the redesign of the naira, but Emefiele has remained focused in the face of unwarranted criticisms, even by those who do not have a proper understanding of the modern concept of central banking.

“We commend Muhammadu Buhari for deeming Emefiele worthy of this award, it’s an honour well deserved.”

Similarly, the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), congratulated Emefiele on his Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic national honour.

The ACJHR in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Chinomso Nduka Edede stated that the conferment of the honour on Emefiele by Buhari, was a sign of appreciation for his hard work all these years.

According to the group, Emefiele’s Honor showed that Buhari appreciates competence, hard work by those who meant well for the economy of the nation.

The group stated, “We wish to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the thoughtful decision to confer a national honor of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on Emefiele.

“It is a fact that the president’s action is worthy of commendation and it is indeed important that when the right thing is done it is appreciated. Emefiele over the years has worked hard to reposition the apex bank. He understands that central banks in developing countries perform both traditional and non-traditional roles.

“From the onset of his tenure, he noted that the vision of the CBN draws inspiration from the understanding of the multiple mandates of the Bank to pursue both price and financial system stability as well as provide complementary developmental functions.

“Emefiele also understood that central banks in developing countries also needed to serve as financial catalysts by performing developmental and promotional activities, because developing countries do not have vibrant capital and money markets.”