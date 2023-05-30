Art Competition Kicks Off on ARTSPLIT to Mark Nigeria’s Power Transition

Yinka Olatunbosun

On the heels of Nigeria’s power transition, an exciting art competition has been launched for artists and creative minds to commemorate the historic moment. The contest which is done in collaboration with ARTSPLIT, an app for promoting varied artistic expression, will receive entries across various mediums such as photography, videos, sketches, and poems. In a press statement signed by the Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, ARTSPLIT, Ikechukwu Nwaguru, this contest is a celebration of creative energy.

With the theme “Handover of Power,” each contestant is expected to exhibit a captivating artwork that captures the essence of this historic transition and the mood of the nation.

Whether it’s a captivating photograph capturing the spirit of change, a moving painting or sketch conveying the nation’s hopes and aspirations, or even a thought-provoking poem that resonates with the changing social landscape, the competition is open to the public regardless of artistic background, nationality, or experience.

There will be top three winners at the finale of the contest. The first place winner will receive $200, the second place winner will receive $120 while the third place winner will receive $100. In addition, 40 talented participants will be recognized with $20 consolation prizes, ensuring that the celebration of expression reaches a wider audience.

The competition which begins on May 29th will run until June 2nd, 2023 giving artists ample time to create their masterpieces and submit their entries. The winner will be chosen on the basis of the post with the most likes and interactions on the ARTSPLIT app on June 3rd. It’s a chance for individuals to show off their skills and interact with other artists and art enthusiasts, fostering community and engagement