Angry Youths Raze Police Post, Injure Officer in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

Angry youths, yesterday  invaded a police post on Olayiwola Close in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, and razed it.

The agitating youths, according to reports, injured a police officer on duty, who was rushed to the emergency centre at the toll gate on Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Although officials of the Lagos State Fire Service were said to have stopped the inferno, part of the building was already affected.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that an investigation into the case had begun, adding that although no suspect had been apprehended.

This incident came barely 24 hours after two suspected members of the Yoruba Nation were arrested on Sunday for attempting to take over the Alausa Police Station in Ikeja.

The about 15-member group was  said to have made recordings with their phones of themselves in the station chanting, “No more Nigeria Police again”, “Yoruba Nation has taken over in Yoruba land.”

The spokesman noted that they dispatched  police reinforcement to the scene, which  resulted in the arrest of two agitators while others took to their heels.

According to Hundeyin, they recovered some exhibits from the suspects, including charms, machetes and insignia.

