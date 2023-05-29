Sumal Foods Appoints Kannywood Actor, Nuhu, as Brand Ambassador 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The General Manager of Sumal Foods Limited, Mr V.P Sudarsan, has announced the appointment of a popular Hausa film actor, Mr. Ali Nuhu (Sarki), as its Ambassador in Nigeria.

Nuhu has signed his contract with Sumal Foods Limited and was named Brand Ambassador from May 25, 2023, at an event held in Kano.

Sudarsan explained the reasons behind their decision, saying the actor had achieved a lot in his career and has influenced millions of lives as a result.

“Let me welcome all invited dignitaries, the Sumal Foods family to this special occasion.

“Yet again and as it has become a custom, Sumal Foods has brought together people from various walks of life to celebrate on its success, progress, quality delivery and partnerships.

“Let me first of all state that this gathering is a family affair because we are all stakeholders in this beautiful story.

“This venue is filled with the most important dignitaries, the Sumal Foods Limited family, distributors from all over the North for which I am particularly happy for their presence,” he said.

The GM said the Kannywood celebrity, Nuhu, needs no introduction, “but for the sake of protocol, I had to re-introduce an already established, immensely talented actor of over 700 movies and counting, who has positively impacted tens of millions of lives through his great work.

“This is not just evident by his good name but by the long list of awards he has won”.

“I also do so to re-appreciate him for his decision to sign on as Brand Ambassador for Sumal Foods Limited, the biscuits, chewing gum, candies, bread and wafers brand for millions of families across Kano State and the country at large.

“When brands decide to align with personalities, it is usually a hard task because there is the need to ensure they both share values. For the management of Sumal Foods, Ali was a natural and easy choice,” he further stated.

In his acceptance speech, Nuhu described his appointment as Brand Ambassador as an act of God who has the power to elavate his servants when he wishes.

“I started interacting with the Sumal Food Products since my childhood as it has impacted on my life,” he said.

He promised to take the story of Sumal Foods to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said he is ready to partner with distributors throughout the Northern states to enlighten the populace on its viability in his capacity as an ambassador.

