New NAMA Managing Director to Reinvigorate Agency 

Chinedu Eze

The new Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Tayib Mohammed Odunowo, has said he will bring the wealth of his experience in the aviation industry to reinvigorate the agency, commending his predecessor, Lawrence Pwajok for the efficient way he managed NAMA to ensure improvement of air safety in the country.

Reports indicate that Odunowo is an exceptionally accomplished professional with a diverse range of expertise in the Aviation, Security, and Consulting industry. With over 25 years of experience. He has solidified his reputation as an authoritative figure in Aviation and Aviation Security, Business Administration, and Strategy.

His journey in the aviation industry began with an A&P Mechanic License from the School of Aviation Zaria. Recognising the importance of continuous learning, he further pursued his passion by obtaining an Avionics Degree and a Bachelor’s in Aerospace Science from a prestigious institution in the United States.

Throughout his remarkable career, Odunowo has held significant roles at renowned organisations, including National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for six years and Accenture USA for another eight years, where he made substantial contributions to their respective domains. His profound understanding of the aviation industry, combined with his strategic acumen and adept people management skills, has proven invaluable and facilitated successful collaborations with various departments of the US Government. Notably, he has played a key role in security solution development and implementation at esteemed institutions such as the Department of Justice (DOJ), Defense & Logistics Agency (DLA), and NASA.

In addition to his outstanding professional background, Odunowo holds Flight Engineer License, showcasing his exceptional qualifications in the aviation field. Moreover, he has obtained extensive certifications in Aerodrome Management and Airspace Management, underscoring his commitment to continuous professional development and his comprehensive understanding of these critical areas.

A notable accomplishment in Odunowo’s career was his involvement in the team that spearheaded the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Masterplan on Transportation Security following the 9/11 attacks. This experience highlights his exceptional contributions to enhancing security measures within the transportation sector, reflecting his unwavering dedication to ensuring public safety.