Osinbajo Prays for Success of Tinubu’s Presidency

Appreciates God for eight eventful years as VP

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday prayed for God’s blessings not only on the Nigerian nation but for the success of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinbajo offered the prayers in Abuja at an inter-denominational church service organised as part of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

The service featured special intercessory prayers and messages from clergymen and songs ministration from respected ministers of God.

Below is the full text of the Vice President’s last official speech at the Church service on Sunday:

“Today, for the seventh time in our political history we stand on the threshold of a peaceful transition from one democratic government to another. From The Buhari Administration to the Tinubu Administration.

“For the Buhari administration’s eight years of two complete terms, which we are alive to witness this day, we bless the name of the creator of heaven and earth, the one to whom life itself belongs.

“And, so on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, his family, and his administration, I thank the almighty God, for his grace, mercy and generosity to us.

“God is interested in Nations. When he speaks to a person it is as a proxy to a Nation. Speaking to Abraham as soon as He called Him to service, He said -I will make you a great Nation.

“And in Gen 22.18 he spoke to Abraham concerning Isaac-in your seed all the Nations of the earth shall be blessed.

“Speaking in 1 Peter 2:9 about born again Christians, he speaks, again about a nation.

“But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into his marvellous light;

“And God is the real builder of nations. And He is certainly interested in building nations and prospering them. We must involve Him and listen to Him as we build our nation.

“According to Solomon in Psalms 127:1

Unless the LORD builds the house,

They labor in vain who build it;

Unless the LORD guards the city,

The watchman stays awake in vain.

“God is the builder and protector of Nations.

But then he has two instructions. One to leadership the other to the people.

“To leadership, the Word of God says in

Proverbs 14:34

Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people. Every successful nation requires integrity at the highest levels of governance.

“When we say leadership we are referring to the elite. The political, business and religious elite of any society. That is so whether it is Dubai or Nigeria or Tanzania. No country can be great if it’s elite is corrupt, self-serving and living for themselves.

“To the people God instructs in Jeremiah 29:7( NLT)

And work for the peace and prosperity of the city where I sent you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, for its welfare will determine your welfare.”

“1 Timothy 2:1-2

1 Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, 2 for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.

“God instructed the captives of Nebuchadnezzer King of Babylon from Jerusalem to pray for the peace of the city where they were held captive because they would find their own peace and prosperity.

“The people of God have a duty to pray and work for the peace and prosperity of the nation. Regardless of party or other parochial considerations.

“Tomorrow, a new government will be born. Concerning Jesus Christ, scripture says from birth He grew in stature, wisdom and favour with God.

“So, I pray in those same words for the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and the Vice President elect, Senator Kashim Shetima and the new government that as their days in office so shall they grow in stature, in wisdom and in favour with the almighty God.

“I pray for our nation, I pray that the Lord will prosper this land, that our land and its people will live in peace and security.

“And I pray for all who are here each and everyone of you will be blessed in this land and you will live long to enjoy the fruits of God’s blessings on this land. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.