In Farewell Speech, Buhari Says Nigerians Have Chosen Well With Tinubu as President 

President Muhammadu Buhari in a Farewell National Broadcast paid tribute to incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Nigerians have chosen well. 

In his last national broadcast to the nation Sunday morning, Buhari said, “To my brother, friend and fellow worker in the political terrain for the past ten years – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu -, I congratulate you on the realisation of your dream, which was propelled by a burning passion to put Nigeria amongst the leading nations of the world.  

“You have indeed worked for this day and God has crowned your efforts. I have no doubt that your passion for excellence, reliance on competence, fairness in relationships, commitment to equity, loyalty to the country and desire for Nigeria to be globally relevant would come through for you, under God’s guidance, as you lead our country to levels higher than I am leaving.   

“You are the best candidate among all the contestants and Nigerians have chosen well.”

