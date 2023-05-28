Flying Eagles Crash Against Brazil, Qualify for Next Round

U20 WORLD CUP

Brazil’s U20 team defeated Flying Eagles 2-0 at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina last night to maintain the tradition of never losing to the West African side in their five encounters to date.

As it happened in four previous clashes in 1983, 1985, 1987 and 2015, the Ladan Bosso led Flying Eagles lost 0-2 to the Junior Samba Boys in their final Group D game in Buenos Aires to finish third on the log on same six points as Brazil and Italy. They were only separated by goals difference.

From leading the standing, Nigeria dropped to third spot, allowing Brazil to go on top of the table, while Italy, who beat Dominican Republic 3-0, finished second.

With their huge point haul, Nigeria will be among the four best third placed sides to process to the last 16 round of the tournament.

On Matchday 1, Nigeria struggled to beat debutante Dominican Republic 2-1, while Italy shocked Brazil 3-2. The Flying Eagles shot to the top of the table on Matchday 2 when they overcame Italy 2-0, while Brazil restored their status as pre-tournament favourites by white-washing Dominican Republic 6-0.