Delta Police Beef up Security for Oborevwori’s Inauguration

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Delta State Police Command yesterday ordered an all-round security emplacement across the length and breadth of the state to ensure a rancour-free inauguration of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of the state tomorrow.

In a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, the command said that policemen have been deployed to all corners and crannies of the state.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Wale Abass “assures residents of the state of a hitch free inauguration ceremony slated to hold on 29th May 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered massive deployment of personnel across the state and venue of the inauguration ceremony, especially at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

“The deployment aims at providing adequate security before, during and after the event to ensure protection of all residents in the state and the success of all activities lined up to mark the event,” the statement explained.

The statement warned that any mischief maker with the intention of fermenting any form of hostility before, during, and after the celebration would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

To this effect, according to the statement, the police commissioner has ordered a continuous show of force across the State. Residents should be calm when they notice an increased presence of police patrol teams within their locality.

The police spokesman urged members of the public to be law abiding while assuring them that the command remains committed to its core mandate of providing security, maintenance of law and protection of lives and properties among other duties in the state.

The police spokesman added that the police commissioner on behalf of officers and men of the command wished Deltans and Nigerians, in general, a successful Inauguration ceremony.