Commercial Motorcyclists Kill Police Officer in Lagos

Segun James

A yet-to-be-identified Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was killed yesterday morning following an alleged attack by motorcycle operators in the Agege area of Lagos State.



Reports indicate that the police officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a distress call about an accident.



A motorcycle rider had collided with a trailer at WEMCO Junction, Mobil Road, Pen Cinema, Agege, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by a large crowd of motorcycle riders who had gathered at the scene.



The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, stating that tensions escalated when the crowd attempted to set the trailer on fire, while the officers were trying to evacuate the vehicle from the scene.



During the confrontation, the 46-year-old ASP sustained a fatal head injury and died on the spot. The driver of the trailer was able to flee the scene.



“While in service on 19/10/24 at about 01:40hrs a distress call was received that a motorcycle rider ran into a trailer at WEMCO Junction, Mobil Road, Pen Cinema, Agege, and died on the spot. Based on the report, a patrol team was mobilised to the scene,” Hundeyin said.



“On arrival, the team met a large number of motorcycle riders. However, the patrol team, in the process of evacuating the truck away from the scene, came under attack by the motorcycle riders who insisted on torching the truck. As a result, one ASP ‘m’ aged 46 years was injured on the head and he died on the spot while the truck driver escaped.”



The remains of the deceased have been taken to the Mainland General Hospital morgue in Yaba for autopsy.



According to the police spokesperson, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, and a manhunt is currently underway for others who fled the scene.



“Corpse evacuated to Mainland General Hospital morgue, Yaba, for autopsy.



“Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested, and a manhunt for other fleeing suspects is ongoing. Further development will be communicated,” he added.