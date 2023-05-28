Court to Decide Famuagun’s Validity as New Araba of Ado Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The selection and installation of Mr. Fasina Famuagun as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti has stoked a legal contest over alleged breach of nomination process.

Chief Famuyibo E. Kayode and Chief Olu Atetedaye (plaintiffs) instituted the legal battle, seeking sought a declaration that Famuagun has not been duly and validly selected and installed as the Araba of Ado Ekiti

They made the declaration in a writ of summons filed before the court, averring that Famuagun’s selection and installation was in accordance with the Constitution of Onifa and Orisas, Ekiti State and age long tradition, practice and procedure.

The plaintiffs, who are herbalists and Ifa priests, averred that there is an Ifa/Herbalist Constitution, Ado Ekiti Branch which governs and guides the members in the selection, appointment and installation of the Araba in Ado Ekiti.

In the 20-point statement of claim, it is averred that presently, Chief Olalere Adankara of Area B Onola Quarters, Ado Ekiti, is the most senior member of the group and that the selection, appointment and installation of Araba is the prerogative of members, while the Ewi of Ado Ekiti has no role to play in the processes.

The claimants further averred that on May 16, the respondent began to parade himself as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti because of the intervention of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti.

They contended that the respondent has not fulfilled the mandatory and strict selection processes as contained in the constitution of the group and that he was not installed as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti in consonance with the constitutional provisions and age long tradition of the group.

In the writ issued on their behalf by Otunba Sunday J. Ochayi the counsel to the claimants, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that Fasina Famuagun has not been duly and validly selected and installed as the Araba Ado Ekiti and an order of the court on the respondent to stop parading himself as the Araba of Ado Ekiti.

The plaintiffs are also asking for N20 million as general damages against the respondent for the injuries suffered by the claimants as a result of his violation of the constitution of the group.

They are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the respondent, his privies, agents or anybody that is acting for and or through him from parading himself as the Araba of Ado Ekiti.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.



Court to Decide Famuagun’s Validity as New Araba of Ado Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The selection and installation of Mr. Fasina Famuagun as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti has stoked a legal contest over alleged breach of nomination process.

Chief Famuyibo E. Kayode and Chief Olu Atetedaye (plaintiffs) instituted the legal battle, seeking sought a declaration that Famuagun has not been duly and validly selected and installed as the Araba of Ado Ekiti

They made the declaration in a writ of summons filed before the court, averring that Famuagun’s selection and installation was in accordance with the Constitution of Onifa and Orisas, Ekiti State and age long tradition, practice and procedure.

The plaintiffs, who are herbalists and Ifa priests, averred that there is an Ifa/Herbalist Constitution, Ado Ekiti Branch which governs and guides the members in the selection, appointment and installation of the Araba in Ado Ekiti.

In the 20-point statement of claim, it is averred that presently, Chief Olalere Adankara of Area B Onola Quarters, Ado Ekiti, is the most senior member of the group and that the selection, appointment and installation of Araba is the prerogative of members, while the Ewi of Ado Ekiti has no role to play in the processes.

The claimants further averred that on May 16, the respondent began to parade himself as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti because of the intervention of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti.

They contended that the respondent has not fulfilled the mandatory and strict selection processes as contained in the constitution of the group and that he was not installed as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti in consonance with the constitutional provisions and age long tradition of the group.

In the writ issued on their behalf by Otunba Sunday J. Ochayi the counsel to the claimants, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that Fasina Famuagun has not been duly and validly selected and installed as the Araba Ado Ekiti and an order of the court on the respondent to stop parading himself as the Araba of Ado Ekiti.

The plaintiffs are also asking for N20 million as general damages against the respondent for the injuries suffered by the claimants as a result of his violation of the constitution of the group.

They are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the respondent, his privies, agents or anybody that is acting for and or through him from parading himself as the Araba of Ado Ekiti.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.