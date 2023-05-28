Children’s Day 2023: Wema Bank Equips Teenagers With Tech Skills

*Davido thrills participants

Wema Bank Plc, a leading innovative financial institution in Nigeria, yesterday, celebrated the 2023 Children’s Day by equipping teenagers with valuable skills in coding, data analysis and graphics design, among others.

As part of the empowerment programme, the bank arranged a surprise visit from its brand ambassador, renowned Nigerian music artist, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido to add excitement and inspiration to the event.

Participants of the programme had the opportunity to learn and engage with industry experts, while acquiring practical knowledge and developing their capabilities in coding, data analysis, and graphics design.

Speaking during the event, Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, stated that Children’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of nurturing the younger generation and providing them with opportunities to excel.

According to him, the focus on coding, data analysis, and graphics design reflects the growing importance of digital skills in today’s world.

Oseni said the initiative aimed to equip teenagers with essential skills for the future, empowering them to embrace the digital age and thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

He said: “Wema Bank, which is known for its commitment to innovation and empowerment, took a proactive approach in celebrating this day by organising a skill acquisition programme.

“We are commitment to celebrating and uplifting the younger generation as well as the bank’s continuing dedication to nurturing talent and potential through its tailored programs and initiatives.”

On her part, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head, People, Brand & Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, said, “At Wema Bank, we believe in investing in the future of our children. Our celebration of Children’s Day with the skills acquisition program signifies our commitment to equipping teenagers with relevant digital skills. By partnering with experts and influencers like Davido, we aim to inspire and empower the younger generation, enabling them to embrace new opportunities and excel in the digital landscape.

“The financial powerhouse’s sense of corporate social responsibility and passion for community development is evident in such initiatives as the Children’s Day skills acquisition program; and by providing teenagers with practical knowledge and hands-on training in coding, data analysis, and graphics design, the bank aims to bridge the digital divide and create a pathway for their success,” she said.

