Over 250 Exhibitors Expected at Food & Beverage West Africa

Food & Beverage West Africa (FABWA) will become Nigeria’s first ever trade event requiring four exhibition halls next month.

Taking place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, the international show has expanded dramatically since being launched in 2018. With more than 250 exhibitors and 6,000 visitors expected to attend.

FABWA will be the first event to occupy the newly built additional show halls when the exhibition opens on Tuesday June 13, for three days.

One reason for more space is the presence of eight countries’ pavilions with delegations coming from Dubai, Indonesia, Russia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Tunisia and India.

Local businesses taking part include Emel Corporate Solutions, Macadams, BCE, Cosmos and more.

FABWA will also showcase more than 12 of Nigeria’s food and drinks small and medium business enterprises in the biggest SME Zone so far.

The exhibition is a leading event in the portfolio of Btob Events, Africa’s largest trade events organiser. Its Managing Director Jamie Hill is delighted to see the increasing interest the show generates each year.

“The opportunity to expand from two into four show halls at the Landmark Centre really demonstrates the massive potential the F&B industry sees in Nigeria and beyond. FABWA’s expansion clearly reflects the growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic landscape,” says Mr. Hill.

“People from West Africa and around the world are looking forward to doing business in Nigeria – our Food & Beverage exhibition is now at a truly international scale. We have a fantastic number of Nigerian businesses taking part and are excited that we have so many countries – more than 60 – represented at the show.

“It means we anticipate there will be more than 6,000 visitors from food retailing, production and distribution, as well as the hospitality and quick service restaurant (QSR) sector. We know how keen they are to see the latest developments and business opportunities from exhibitors from around the world.”

